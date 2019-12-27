Niño de 10 años va al refugio de perros y les lee un cuento para aliviar su soledad
Las imágenes han conmovido a cientos de usuarios
En Facebook se ha vuelto viral un video que muestra el preciso momento, en que un niño se sienta en el piso para leer un cuento a un perrito que se encontraba en el refugio animal. Las imágenes han conmovido a cientos de usuarios y han recibido cientos de mensajes de apoyo para el menor.
Las casas hogar para perros siempre están buscando formas de relajar a los perros y ayudarlos a aliviar su estrés, y parece que los niños que les leen realmente funcionan.
Las imágenes llegaron a volverse virales con gran rapidez, gracias a que cientos de usuarios no dudaron en compartir las populares imágenes en sus perfiles personales. Además, el hecho llego a posicionarse dentro de las tendencias de algunos países como España, Estados Unidos y México.
