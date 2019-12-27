ACTUALIDAD Viernes, 24 de Enero de 2020 | 6:21 pm

Niño de 10 años va al refugio de perros y les lee un cuento para aliviar su soledad

Las imágenes han conmovido a cientos de usuarios

En Facebook se ha vuelto viral un video que muestra el preciso momento, en que un niño se sienta en el piso para leer un cuento a un perrito que se encontraba en el refugio animal. Las imágenes han conmovido a cientos de usuarios y han recibido cientos de mensajes de apoyo para el menor.

Las casas hogar para perros siempre están buscando formas de relajar a los perros y ayudarlos a aliviar su estrés, y parece que los niños que les leen realmente funcionan.

Las imágenes llegaron a volverse virales con gran rapidez, gracias a que cientos de usuarios no dudaron en compartir las populares imágenes en sus perfiles personales. Además, el hecho llego a posicionarse dentro de las tendencias de algunos países como España, Estados Unidos y México.


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meet Monte (84408) and Riley (84080) - these two are kennel neighbors at the shelter @nycacc . They are attentive and followed me to whichever side I was on just to hear the story. Monte is said to have some exciting puppy energy, but you can hear in his whines that he just wants your love and some attention. Monte is currently New Hope only, but he has so much potential if just given the right energy, care and pawsitive experiences. Riley is all wrinkles! She is playful and yet still quaint and lady-like. She isn’t afraid to say what she wants and is always up for adventure- she is the amazing girl you will unsuspectingly fall in love with who will surprise you with her many levels of personality! Come meet these furry friends @nycacc and unleash a furever kind of love  #Adopt #AdoptDontShop #Adoption #AdoptDogs #AdoptDontBuy #AdoptDontBreed #Rescue #RescueDog #RescueDogsOfInstagram #RescuePuppy #RescueDogsRule #RescueDogsOfIG #RescuePetsOfInstagram #Foster #FosterDog #ShelterDog #boroughbred #nycacc #adoptable #seniordog #nycdogs #dogoftheday #dogstagram #petstagram #boroughbred #rescueismyfavoritebreed #pitbulladvocate #dontbullymybreed #shelter #endbsl #dogstagram #adorabull

Una publicación compartida de Evan B (@eb_and_the_pets) el


